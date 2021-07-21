Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Shares Gap Up to $28.58

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.58, but opened at $29.72. Helmerich & Payne shares last traded at $29.55, with a volume of 380 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on HP shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.46.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 72,343 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 42,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

