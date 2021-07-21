Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Short Interest Update

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the June 15th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CBDHF opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. Hempfusion Wellness has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $3.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52.

Hempfusion Wellness Company Profile

Hempfusion Wellness Inc, a health and wellness supplement company, formulates, markets, and distributes hemp-based natural supplements and probiotic products in the United States. Its products include tinctures, capsules, and topical creams and gel products under the HempFusion brand; and digestive enzymes and probiotics, and skin care products under the Probulin brand; and HF Labs and Biome Research branded products.

