Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Short Interest Update

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the June 15th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CBDHF opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. Hempfusion Wellness has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $3.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52.
Hempfusion Wellness Company Profile
