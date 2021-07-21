Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 966,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $42,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 303,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,672,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLF opened at $51.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.96. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $43.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 62.60%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

