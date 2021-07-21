Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, LLC, headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, is a privately-held marketing and sales Company that concentrates on servicing the automotive repair, commercial and industrial marketplaces, primarily in the Midwest and Eastern States. “

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $28.11. 72,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,001. The company has a market capitalization of $680.21 million, a PE ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.81.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.20 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 598,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,240,000 after acquiring an additional 42,164 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 32.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 88.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 25,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.9% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,552,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 62.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.