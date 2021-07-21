Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Global Inc. is a diversified financial services company. It provides acquisition, disposition, valuation and lending services for surplus and distressed assets. Heritage Global Inc., formerly known as Counsel RB Capital Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Global in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of Heritage Global stock opened at $2.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.23. Heritage Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 36.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heritage Global will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Heritage Global by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Global in the first quarter valued at $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

