Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN) Shares Down 0.5%

Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN) shares fell 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 105.80 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 107 ($1.40). 65,313 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 34,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.50 ($1.40).

The company has a market capitalization of £708.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 105.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a €0.03 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Hibernia REIT’s previous dividend of $0.02. Hibernia REIT’s payout ratio is -1.56%.

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂREITÂ), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

