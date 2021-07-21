Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Makes New Investment in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 1,434.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:THCA opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.03. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $11.65.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

