Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Short Interest Down 34.8% in June

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 815,200 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the June 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 2.9% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 261.9% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 11.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HI stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.11. 342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.50.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $722.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.96%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

