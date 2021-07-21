Holocene Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 500,000 two (NYSE:TWOA)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in two (NYSE:TWOA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TWO in the first quarter worth $1,990,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TWO during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,980,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of TWO during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,298,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TWO in the first quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TWO during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get TWO alerts:

NYSE TWOA opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. two has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90.

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for two (NYSE:TWOA).

Receive News & Ratings for TWO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.