Holocene Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,432 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Proofpoint by 3,535.7% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Proofpoint by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Proofpoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Proofpoint by 401.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Proofpoint by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFPT opened at $174.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.05. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $174.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PFPT shares. Truist lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

