Holocene Advisors LP Has $6.17 Million Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,493 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,370,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 356.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,157,000 after acquiring an additional 807,654 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $45,226,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 929,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,753,000 after acquiring an additional 198,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,010,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,032,000 after acquiring an additional 143,721 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $514,143.06. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,898 shares of company stock worth $968,223. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.70.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $105.07 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $110.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.36. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 37.17%. The business had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

