Holocene Advisors LP Purchases 75,758 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 173.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 75,758 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of Werner Enterprises worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,213 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.41.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $44.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.83. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

