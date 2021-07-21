Holocene Advisors LP Takes $5.56 Million Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 79,542 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,558,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $73.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.57. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.28 and a 12-month high of $75.94.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

