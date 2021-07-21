Holocene Advisors LP Takes Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in MarketAxess by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MarketAxess by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 969,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,725,000 after acquiring an additional 79,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MarketAxess by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,175,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,244,000 after acquiring an additional 318,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,755,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $498.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $545.22.

MKTX opened at $460.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $456.39. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $431.19 and a 52-week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total value of $46,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,704.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total transaction of $1,849,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,072,147.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

