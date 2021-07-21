Holocene Advisors LP Takes Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 96,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 367.1% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 290,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 228,395 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 749,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,834,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,557 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 104,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 57,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OTIS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $86.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.87. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $57.60 and a 52 week high of $86.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.72.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

