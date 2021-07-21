Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.36.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HOLX. lowered their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Hologic alerts:

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Hologic by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 18,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Hologic by 498.2% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 25,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 20,925 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $70.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.76. Hologic has a 52-week low of $56.81 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.