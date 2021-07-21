Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. Buys 185 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.13.

ACN traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $313.23. The company had a trading volume of 22,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,325. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $210.42 and a 52-week high of $317.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.91. The firm has a market cap of $198.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,123,144 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

