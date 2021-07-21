Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. Invests $253,000 in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the first quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in MasTec by 84.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MasTec in the first quarter worth $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in MasTec in the first quarter worth $80,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Shares of MasTec stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.67. 5,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,443. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.30. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.40 and a 1 year high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

