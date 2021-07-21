Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. Purchases 1,221 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.8% of Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,009,785. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.22. The company has a market cap of $444.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

