Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. Purchases 125 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 3.6% of Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $17,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

VYM stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.50. The company had a trading volume of 91,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,082. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.68. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71.

