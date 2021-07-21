Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. Raises Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,349,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,505 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,958,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,434,009,000 after purchasing an additional 107,255 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,989 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $564,584,000 after buying an additional 1,674,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,507,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $561,530,000 after buying an additional 24,610 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,451. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.15 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.09.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

