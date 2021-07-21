Horizon Protocol (HZN) Achieves Market Cap of $4.20 Million

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.20 million and $36,341.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00037494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00099704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00139700 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,927.11 or 0.99881713 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003336 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

