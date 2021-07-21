Howard C. Draft Sells 15,000 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total value of $1,749,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.43. 5,109,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,398,177. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.68 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 191.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 143.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PTON shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group raised Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

