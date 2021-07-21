HRT Financial LP Buys New Shares in MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 86,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSDAU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Taal Capital Management LP bought a new position in MSD Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in MSD Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in MSD Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSD Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $228,000.

MSD Acquisition stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

