HRT Financial LP Invests $849,000 in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,676 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in NETGEAR by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in NETGEAR by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in NETGEAR by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,305 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 17,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in NETGEAR by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $4,601,610.00. Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $62,128.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,641,380 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NTGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NTGR stock opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.81. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $46.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.40.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

