HRT Financial LP Makes New $888,000 Investment in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 18,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Rexnord by 26.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexnord by 37.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Rexnord by 5.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Rexnord by 2.5% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 41,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $38,256.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,740.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 2,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $109,405.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,392 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,132 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RXN opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $53.36.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $568.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 8.59%. Rexnord’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexnord Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

