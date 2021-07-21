HRT Financial LP Purchases New Position in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CuriosityStream by 242.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 35,099 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at $16,361,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CuriosityStream by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 52,572 shares in the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CURI. DA Davidson began coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

CURI stock opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. CuriosityStream Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.48.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

