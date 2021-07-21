HRT Financial LP Raises Stock Position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 100.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,286 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.06% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TBT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at $985,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 78,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 40,430 shares during the period. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at $670,000.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury stock opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.52. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $22.60.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

