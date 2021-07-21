IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) is Scholtz & Company LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Scholtz & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. IAC/InterActiveCorp accounts for 3.5% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Scholtz & Company LLC owned about 0.05% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $9,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,713,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,137,000 after buying an additional 1,542,651 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,852,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,229,000 after purchasing an additional 741,927 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth $359,110,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,098,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,549,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,079,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,412,000 after purchasing an additional 38,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $278.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BTIG Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.76.

IAC stock traded up $4.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.66. 4,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,353. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $179.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion and a PE ratio of 13.51.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The business had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

