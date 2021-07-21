IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) is Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Tiger Eye Capital LLC cut its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,318 shares during the period. IAC/InterActiveCorp makes up about 5.9% of Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tiger Eye Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $28,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC traded up $4.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.02. 6,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,353. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion and a PE ratio of 13.51. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $74.67 and a one year high of $179.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.61.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.49) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IAC. Cowen boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.76.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

