iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,766 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 81.3% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1,129.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDQ opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $27.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.01.

