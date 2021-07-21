ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Short Interest Down 27.1% in June

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 333,500 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the June 15th total of 457,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of ICL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,007. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ICL Group has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $7.56.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. ICL Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that ICL Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ICL Group by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ICL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised ICL Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.