Ideagen’s (IDEA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Ideagen (LON:IDEA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Ideagen from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

LON:IDEA traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) on Monday, reaching GBX 267 ($3.49). 54,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,079. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86. The stock has a market cap of £673.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,335.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 263.48. Ideagen has a 52-week low of GBX 167.50 ($2.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 314 ($4.10).

About Ideagen

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

