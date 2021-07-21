Ideagen’s (IDEA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Ideagen (LON:IDEA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Ideagen from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

LON:IDEA traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) on Monday, reaching GBX 267 ($3.49). 54,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,079. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86. The stock has a market cap of £673.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,335.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 263.48. Ideagen has a 52-week low of GBX 167.50 ($2.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 314 ($4.10).

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

