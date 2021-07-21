Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Short Interest Up 28.6% in June

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.
IDKOY stock opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24.
Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
