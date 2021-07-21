Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Short Interest Up 28.6% in June

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

IDKOY stock opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24.

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Idemitsu Kosan Co, Ltd. engages in oil, basic chemicals, and renewable energy businesses. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum Products, Petrochemical Products, Resources, and Others. The Petroleum Products segment covers the production and sale of fuel oil and lubricants. The Petrochemical Products segment provides basic chemicals as raw materials for various petrochemical products, as well as solvents and various functional materials.

