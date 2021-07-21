IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Receives $228.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $228.88.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IEX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,604. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 6.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in IDEX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,961. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.37. IDEX has a 1 year low of $162.60 and a 1 year high of $235.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.27.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that IDEX will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

