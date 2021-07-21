IHT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,037.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,087,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $174,503,000 after buying an additional 195,566 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOW stock opened at $194.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $137.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.51 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.78.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.57.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

