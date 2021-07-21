IHT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XBI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 514.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,334,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,017,941,000 after buying an additional 12,000,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 602.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,792,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,413,000 after buying an additional 5,825,292 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 510,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,249,000 after buying an additional 4,819,091 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,424,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,171,483,000 after buying an additional 3,939,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 359,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,802,000 after buying an additional 1,503,821 shares in the last quarter.

XBI opened at $129.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.89. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

