IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $235.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $170.46 and a 52-week high of $239.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

