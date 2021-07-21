IHT Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 316.9% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $14,023,000. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $2,146,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.57.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $194.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.51 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.78.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

