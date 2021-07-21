IHT Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHIQ. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period.

Shares of CHIQ opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. Global X China Consumer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.28.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

