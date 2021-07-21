IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,333 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,232,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,296,000 after buying an additional 1,302,137 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,305,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,559,000 after buying an additional 80,682 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,516,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,885,000 after buying an additional 75,113 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,218,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,710,000 after buying an additional 99,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,162,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,524,000 after buying an additional 17,005 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM opened at $76.62 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $79.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.63.

