IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 549 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 16.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $355.81 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $352.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of -1.47.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 price target on Zoom Video Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price target on the stock. Finally, upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.71.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total transaction of $3,662,763.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.81, for a total value of $2,477,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,727. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 333,574 shares of company stock worth $111,793,806. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

