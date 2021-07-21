IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,251 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TAN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,963,000 after acquiring an additional 227,693 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,570,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2,790.5% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 116,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,692,000 after acquiring an additional 112,487 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,642,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,728,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $82.93 on Wednesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $43.98 and a 12 month high of $125.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.18.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

