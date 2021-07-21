IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,251 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,963,000 after acquiring an additional 227,693 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 338,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,051,000 after acquiring an additional 49,306 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 151,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after acquiring an additional 31,486 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 143,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,167,000 after acquiring an additional 24,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after acquiring an additional 13,098 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $82.93 on Wednesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $43.98 and a 12 month high of $125.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.18.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.