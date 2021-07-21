II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CEO Sells $596,615.00 in Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $596,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

IIVI opened at $70.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.50. II-VI Incorporated has a twelve month low of $36.04 and a twelve month high of $100.44.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.08 million. II-VI had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 11.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IIVI. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 9.6% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 214,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,658,000 after acquiring an additional 18,829 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter worth $894,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI during the first quarter worth $769,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 7.6% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,714 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

IIVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley raised shares of II-VI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

