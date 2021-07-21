II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IIVI. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a research report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley upgraded II-VI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities upgraded II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $70.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.13. II-VI has a 1 year low of $36.04 and a 1 year high of $100.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.08 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that II-VI will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $596,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $360,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 45,059 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,303.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $3,248,335. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the first quarter worth about $372,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 107.9% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 775.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 25.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the first quarter worth about $174,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

