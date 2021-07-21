IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

Get IMI alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on IMIAY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

OTCMKTS:IMIAY opened at $48.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. IMI has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $49.09.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMI (IMIAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.