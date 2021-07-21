IMI’s (IMI) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

IMI (LON:IMI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.10% from the company’s previous close.

IMI has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,485 ($19.40) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IMI from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,506.50 ($19.68).

Get IMI alerts:

Shares of IMI stock traded up GBX 16 ($0.21) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,706 ($22.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,968. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,699.04. IMI has a 12-month low of GBX 981.50 ($12.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,766 ($23.07). The firm has a market cap of £4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.