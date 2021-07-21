Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) rose 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.70 and last traded at $36.70. Approximately 183 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 80,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -9.96.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

