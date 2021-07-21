Immunome Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,066 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 10,230% compared to the average volume of 20 call options.

In related news, Director Michael Lefenfeld purchased 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,405.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,822 shares in the company, valued at $434,302.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Purnanand D. Sarma purchased 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,305.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $193,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,435 shares of company stock worth $229,390. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Immunome in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Immunome during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Immunome during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Immunome during the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Immunome during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

IMNM opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. Immunome has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $63.78. The stock has a market cap of $213.27 million and a P/E ratio of -5.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.75.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that Immunome will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunome in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

